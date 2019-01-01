‘It was a nice party’ – Lille’s Nicolas Pepe revels in PSG thrashing

The Great Danes stunned the Ligue 1 leaders with a comfortable victory on Sunday that crashed their title party

star Nicolas Pepe is happy with his side’s superb 5-1 win over PSG in Sunday’s fixture.

The 23-year-old was a key figure at the Stade Pierre Mauroy as Christophe Galtier’s men delayed their visitors from lifting the French top-flight title with two assists and a goal in the encounter.

Pepe increased his tally to 19 league goals this season in the 51st minute and then assisted Gabriel and Jose Fonte in finding the back of the net.

The victory strengthened their hold on the second spot and the pacy winger hopes it gives them enough confidence for their final six games of the season as they chase an automatic qualification ticket for next season's Uefa .

“Of course, this is a superb win against PSG who are basically assured to be champions. It was a nice party, it is certainly not given for everyone to put 5 goals past PSG even if they had 10 men,” Pepe told Canal +.

“We followed the coach’s instructions to the letter: produced our block, came through with counter-attacks, we had opportunities where we could have scored more, but we are not going to get over-analytical, we are going to celebrate this.

“We still have a match against . We still need to win two or three matches to assure ourselves of a Champions’ League place.

“It is good for our confidence, good for us. We have another big match coming up against . We are going to play every match like a final. We have 6 matches to come.

The Ivorian star, contributor of 20 goals and 11 assists across all competition this term, also heaped praise on ‘great’ manager Christophe Galtier for his leadership roles.

“We have a great manager, in the image of his tactics that worked tonight. Every day he is there for us, whether it is in terms of football or outside of football, he is a coach who adds a lot from the human side of things too.”

Lille will hope to build on Sunday’s win when they travel to Toulouse for their next league outing on Sunday.