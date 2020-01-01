'It still gives me goosebumps' - Kaka remembers 'authentic' relationship with AC Milan fans

The Brazilian became the best player in the world during his time at San Siro and enjoyed the adulation of the crowd across two spells in Serie A

legend Kaka says the relationship he shared with the club’s fans was totally ‘authentic’ during his two spells at the club.

In seven seasons between 2003-09 and 2013-14, Kaka established himself as one of the club's all-time greats, winning , the and the 2007 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking in an interview with AC Milan’s official app, the Brazilian recalled a message of affection he sent to the stands at San Siro, patting his heart with his hand.

“What made it so great is how authentic it was,” Kaka said.

“I hadn’t planned it thinking ‘I want to do this to make the fans like me’, it was very natural."

Kaka left Milan for in 2009 and although the move didn't completely work out, he won and the during his time in .

He left after four seasons, returning for one more campaign in Serie A before leaving Europe in 2014 for Sao Paulo, then .

Now 38, Kaka retired from the game in 2017 but he says the song Milan’s fans made for him still brings back the emotions of the best years of his career.

“My chant: ‘We came all this way, we came all this way, to see Kaka score’,” he remembered.

“Every time I hear that song, when I return to San Siro and they sing it, when I watch a video online and they’re singing it, it still gives me goosebumps because of all the emotions tied to it.”

Also taking part in the interview was Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Kaka in his first spell at AC Milan.

Ancelotti coached Milan to the Champions League title in 2007, taking revenge two years after losing the 2005 final to , with Filippo Inzaghi scoring twice.

The manager is known to some for his enthusiastic singing, which has been on show in recent years as Ancelotti serenaded fans to celebrate titles won at Real Madrid, and .

Ancelotti confirmed that was no different after Milan’s 2007 triumph in Athens.

“I definitely sang somewhere, perhaps in some holiday resort with [former Milan CEO Adriano] Galliani, but I definitely sang,” Ancelotti said.

“It is something nobody can take from me after winning a title!

“I didn’t sing at the stadium because I seem to remember there not being a celebration, but I certainly sang.”