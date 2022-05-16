Wayne Rooney has questioned Manchester City's famous 2012 Premier League title triumph, saying that goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and Queens Park Rangers "should have done better" while asking why their performance has never been dissected.

City famously won the title on what is almost certainly the most dramatic day in Premier League history, with late goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero capping off an incredible triumph for the blue half of Manchester.

On the red side, though, Rooney and Man Utd were forced to watch on as QPR conceded twice in a matter of minutes, with the ex-England international questioning how they could allow that to happen with the title on the line.

What did Rooney say?

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals," Roone told The Sun. "City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange.

"Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that - if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

A historic goal

Manchester City recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of that famous day, with Aguero now forever immortalised outside of the Etihad with a statue of his celebration of that title-winning finish.

Aguero would go on to become the club’s all-time leading scorer across 10 seasons, with the statue honouring him now put in place alongside monuments recognising the achievements of his former team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

