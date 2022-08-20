'It is too early to think about the gap' - Salah believes Liverpool can still compete with Man city despite poor start to the season

The Reds have just two points from two games...

Mohamed Salah has insisted Liverpool can still compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title despite taking just two points from their opening two games.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, after coming from behind against Fulham and Crystal Palace in their opening two fixtures. Salah assisted and scored in their opening game against Fulham, but was unable to contribute as Palace held them at Anfield.

Liverpool have been struck with an early season injury crisis, missing a host of first team players for their game against Patrick Vieira's men. The antics of new-boy Darwin Nunez didn't help, as he saw red for an attempted head-but on Joachim Anderson.

What has Salah said?

Liverpool winger, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, insisted he and his teammates could still compete with heavyweights Manchester City, despite their slow start to the season. Talking to Sky Sports he said: "We didn't start the way we want but I think it is part of the game, we have to react. We lost four points in the first two games but it can happen.

"I think everybody is excited about the season, everybody wants to show our football again so we just need to carry on, we can't change the past so we just focus on the next game.

Talking about the prospect being seven points adrift of Manchester City should results not go their way Salah said: "It could be a little bit of pressure, seven points behind City, but I think it is too early to think about that."

What is next for Liverpool and Salah?

Salah and Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 22. Liverpool were 5-0 victors in this fixture last season, and will be hoping to repeat the feat and kickstart their season. They then host Bournemouth, before travelling to Newcastle. At the start of September Liverpool will face Everton in the Merseyside derby, a massive game for both clubs.