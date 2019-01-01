'It hurts every day to see where we are now' - Rashford using Man Utd pain as motivation

The striker has signed a new contract at Old Trafford until 2023 and is determined to bring success back to the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford has revealed the hurt he is feeling at ’s current plight, but is confident the club can be successful under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

international Rashford has pledged his long-term future to United by signing a new contract until 2023 on the back of a season when he reached double figures for Premier League goals for the first time.

However, it was an ultimately disappointing campaign for United as, despite experiencing a memorable uplift following Solskjaer replacing Jose Mourinho as manager in December, the wheels came off in the closing two months of the season.

United finished sixth in the Premier League to miss out on qualification and ended the season trophy-less, but Rashford is determined to help the club to get back on track.

“It is a huge sense of pride and a huge feeling for me to sign the contract,” Rashford told The Times. “Manchester United are one big family. Some clubs don’t have that — it’s just a football club. That’s why Manchester United are more than a football club to me.

“Me being a fan changes the emotional side of it. Say we lose a game, it affects me more than it should because I’m a fan. It hurts every day to see where we are now, [compared] to where we’ve been in the past. I use that pain as motivation. It makes me more determined to put the club back where they belong.

“There’s nothing I want more than to see the club winning the Premier League again, winning the Champions League again. Everybody here deserves much, much more than what we’re giving them right now, not only the fans, the club itself.

"They don’t deserve to be where they are now. As players, we’re the ones who have the opportunity to try and forget about the past five, six years and put the club back on track.”

Solskjaer was a key figure during the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson, and Rashford is convinced a brighter future for United lies in store under the Norwegian.

Rashford added: “He just gets it. He understands. He’s been a player here. He knows how we may feel in certain moments because he’s been there himself. The fact that he understands us way more than a normal manager is why he’s fitted in straight away.”

Article continues below

On whether the Solskjaer ‘revolution’ will work, the 21-year-old said: “That’s what drives me every day. If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be waking up every morning and giving 100 per cent to try and put the club back where they belong.

“I believe in the players, the staff and the manager. The players have the faith in the manager now. If we’re going to do it, now’s the time.

“We’re looking forward to the new season. One season is not going to change it. It can take two or three seasons but I feel we’re ready to take the first step, and really start showing people that we are Manchester United.”