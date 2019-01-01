‘It feels just as good as a win’ - Carl Ikeme hails Wolves’ draw vs. Newcastle United

Willy Boly’s late-minute equaliser helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men continue their unbeaten run at the Molineux

Carl Ikeme has praised Wolverhampton Wanderers after they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Monday’s Premier League game.

Willy Boly’s late-minute effort cancelled out Isaac Hayden’s 56th-minute strike to help the Wolves extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

The stalemate saw the Molineux Stadium outfit maintain their seventh spot in the log after gathering 39 points from 26 games.

And the 32-year-old is pleased with the performance of the team, describing the draw as ‘good as a win’.

“Great draw in the end for wolves. It feels just as good as a win sometimes when you level up in injury time,” Ikeme tweeted.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will now shift their focus to Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Bristol City.