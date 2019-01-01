Ismaily: Miodrag Jesic appointment ends prolonged search for head coach

The Serbian coach replaces Cedomir Janevski, who left the Mango Boys in April

Serbian manager Miodrag Jesic has been appointed by Ismaily on Saturday, ending their four-month search for a permanent head coach, the club has confirmed.

The Egyptian club parted company with Cedomir Janevski in April, and placed Mahmoud Gaber in temporary charge for the final seven league games of the current domestic campaign.

Ismaily have had more than 15 coaches at the helm since 2014, and Jesic’s selection sees the Brazilians of continue their search for the right fit.

رحبوا معنا بمدربنا الجديد ميودراج يسيتش 👏#ismailysc pic.twitter.com/LA3m3iwBUI — Ismaily SC (@ismailyofficial) August 31, 2019

The experienced 60-year-old has coached 17 clubs across three continents since 1998. Partizan Belgrade, , CSKA Sofia, Al Ittihad in Libya, Guangzhou R&F in and FK Sarajevo are some of the clubs Jesic has coached in the last 21 years.

He led Al Ittihad to a historic domestic treble in 2009, before leading them to a double in 2010.

Jesic will be tasked with guiding Ismaily to a better league finish than the seventh-place they managed in 2018/19. They were also eliminated early in the Cup.