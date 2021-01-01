'Bengaluru are wounded animals' - East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler expects a tough challenge from the Blues

The East Bengal manager has backed his players amid a difficult debut season in the ISL...

After a sluggish start to their debut Indian Super League (ISL) season, East Bengal improved their displays and have lost only one out of their last nine fixtures.

The Kolkata-based outfit dominated proceedings in the 1-1 draw against Goa wherein Anthony Pilkington missed from the spot last week, and also bossed the second half against Mumbai City in a 1-0 loss in the fixture before that.

Robbie Fowler, head coach of the Red and Golds, admitted that his side misses a centre forward but added that he is happy with the addition of Bright Enobakhare.

"With our results, people point out that we are missing a centre forward but it's not all about one player. All the players are missing chances. Players don't go into games wanting to miss chances. They want to score goals and I get what people are saying and it was not something we didn't try to rectify. There were a few players on the radar who ultimately turned us down for better offers overseas.

"The fact that we got Bright instead of maybe this huge centre forward that people want, then I'm happy with the players that we got. We'll continue to create goal-scoring opportunities and as a manager, that's all you can do. You can't really legislate what happens on the pitch," he said.

Fowler has tried fielding Harmanpreet Singh upfront and has backed the 19-year-old for his efforts. "He's not someone that we are just gonna throw aside because he's missed chances. He's doing everything he can and what I've said before about strikers - eventually, their luck will turn. It's his first year in the ISL and he's getting better. We all want these young players to develop and be the future backbone of the Indian national team," Fowler proposed.

Questioned over the vulnerability of his players conceding free-kicks at the edge of the box, the former Liverpool forward was unperturbed. In fact, statistics from Opta have revealed that East Bengal have won the most number of fouls this season - 220, and Jacques Maghoma has won 48 - the most by a player this season.

"The problem, as far as I'm concerned, is not with our players. We all talk about the referees and how tough a job they've got. Maybe we as managers should tell our players to not roll over so easily. Players are looking for fouls (around the penalty area) because they know those are dangerous areas. I don't think we are a dirty team regardless of what the stats say. Teams use that to their advantage where players roll over a little bit easy and there are lots of players who are cornering the referees. So let's not make a big thing out of us fouling people," Fowler responded.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru have not been in good form themselves going into Tuesday's tie and the East Bengal gaffer referred to the Blues as 'wounded animals'.

"Bengaluru is obviously going through an indifferent time. But we've been in that position in the past where we were the wounded animals. Wounded animals sometimes come out fighting and make a real (tough) game. They got a new manager (Naushad Moosa) and he's doing an okay job. We're slightly underneath them on the table, so I'm not sure if we're going in as favourites. I think the table is very tight and anyone can beat anyone on a given day. Bengaluru will have the confidence to do that and likewise us," he stated.

East Bengal are currently second from bottom with 13 points from 14 games. "The results will dictate that (play-off positions). We go into the game wanting to get the result, as I've said, and we'll go into games wanting to win and try until it's mathematically impossible to get to the top four. At the moment it is (mathematically possible) but the results may dictate that," Fowler said.