ISL: Robbie Fowler and East Bengal part ways

East Bengal announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to mutually terminate Robbie Fowler's contract as head coach.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach.

"Alongside his assistant, Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first ever season in the Indian Super League," the club mentioned in their statement.

The Red and Golds have appointed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

