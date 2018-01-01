ISL 2018-19: Pritam Kotal set to join ATK on a three-and-a-half year deal

The India international will join the Kolkata-based club after the international break...

India international Pritam Kotal is set to return to ATK, Goal can confirm.

Kotal has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions and will join his new team-mates after the international break. ATK have paid a transfer fee of more than 15 Lakh INR to Delhi Dynamos and the player is set to earn more than 1 Crore INR each year during his stint at his new club.

Kotal has already donned the ATK jersey once in his career when he joined the Kolkata-based club as a loanee from Mohun Bagan in 2016. ATK beat Kerala Blasters in the final to win the ISL trophy for the second time in the same year.

He has scored and assisted once for Delhi Dynamos in what has been a disappointing campaign for the team this season. The Lions have conceded 21 goals this season and are currently at the ninth position on the league table with seven points from 12 matches.

The right-back is an integral part of the Indian football team and is currently in Abu Dhabi to take part in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019. He played against Jordan in a friendly recently and is expected to start in India's opener against Thailand on January 6 at the AFC Asian Cup.