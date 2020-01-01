NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of the Highlanders' Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot...

Experienced Belgian central defender Benjamin Lambot has joined FC for the upcoming season of the (ISL).

The 33-year-old footballer is predominantly a central defender but can also play as a defensive midfielder. He has a vast experience of playing at the top division of , Azerbaijan and Cyprus.

Jersey Number: 19

Professional debut

Born in Etterbeek, Belgium, Lambot had joined the youth system of local club RWS Bruxelles before heading to the youth team of RWD Molenbeek. Later he joined AFC Tubize from where he had graduated in 2008. He was promoted to the first-team of Tubize during the 2008-09 season and he made his professional debut against Westerlo.

Experience in Belgium, Azerbaijan and

In 2009, Lambot moved to second division club Royal Antwerp FC where he spent three seasons before returning to the top division to join Lierse where he spent two more years. In 2013, for the first time in his career, the Belgian defender stepped out of his country to join Azerbaijan top division side Simurq PIK. In the Azerbaijan Premier Liqa, Lambot appeared in 41 matches in two seasons.

More teams

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Lambot returned to his country in 2015 and joined Cercle Brugge where he spent the next five season. During the 2018-19 season, the defender got the opportunity to play in the Europa League qualifying play-offs where he played eight games.

Last stint

The Belgian last played for Cypriot top division side New Salamis FC during the 2019-20 season where he appeared in 23 league games. He even scored two goals. After his contract expired with the club at the end of the season, Lambot joined the Highlanders ahead of the upcoming ISL season.