ISL: Mashoor Shereef set to join NorthEast United from Chennai City FC

NorthEast are making moves in the transfer market to bolster their squad ahead of the next season...

Shereef is set to join NorthEast United, Goal has learnt.

Shereef had been a linchpin for Chennai City at the centre of the park in . Under Akbar Nawas the player had grown in stature as the season progressed.

He was an indispensable member of the squad and appeared in all the matches barring the one against , as he was serving an indirect suspension. He scored two goals during the season and both of them came against NEROCA.

The 27-year-old Shereef initially played as a forward for Chennai City before coach Akbar Nawaz converted the stocky player into a defender after one of his foreign centre-backs was unavailable in a game.

His performances at the heart of the defence impressed the coaching staff and he has played there since.

But Shereef is a versatile player and can play in defensive midfield too which is something NorthEast coach Khalid Jamil was impressed by.

Previously, NorthEast United had signed Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia & Rochharzela for the 2020-21 season. THe Highlanders area also set to sign PM Britto and Sanjiban Ghosh to strengthen their side.