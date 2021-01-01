'Boring!' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez reacts to the goalless draw against NorthEast United

Hyderabad boss Marquez has confirmed that Joel Chianese has recovered from his injury...

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez has termed his team's goalless draw against NorthEast United on Sunday as 'boring'.

Hyderabad had several chances to score but not of them were clear-cut enough to keep the Highlanders on their toes. In the end, both teams had to settle for a point and accept the result that neither coaches will be too disappointed about.

"It was a very boring game," Marquez said after the game. "Both teams played without freedom and were very slow on the ball. We had to try something more because they played only three days ago. But if you look at teams after rest, only one team won their first game after the break. Maybe all the teams are tired but it is not an excuse. Maybe we had one or two chances but not clear-cut."

"They play with very good organization and dangerous players in attack. This is one of the times that we didn't play with a lot of freedom. When they recover the ball, they do fast transitions. We needed more things in attack to score. I think it was a mix between the good organization of NorthEast United and ( knowing the league positions), maybe it is not a bad result."

"Both CBs played very well, they defended well against Aridane and Sandaza. We did not have anything to tell my players, I am happy with the effort. We needed something more to win the game."

Hyderabad's January signing Roland Alberg has started just one game since joining the squad in Goa. Marquez explained that the conditions have not been ideal for the new signing to adapt to life at Hyderabad.

"When you arrive and the team is in a good situation, it is not the same as the example of Deshorn Brown. Roland arrived in the team, now we are eight games unbeaten and just when Sandaza recovered. It is not easy for him to adapt fast," concluded Marquez, who also confirmed that Joel Chianese has recovered from his injury and will return to the lineup against East Bengal on Friday.