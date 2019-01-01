ISL: Khalid Jamil likely be appointed NorthEast United assistant coach

The former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan coach could be seen in the Indian Super League for the very first time...

Former winning coach Khalid Jamil is the favourite to take up the assistant coach's role at (ISL) side , Goal has reliably learnt.



The Kuwait-born former international is in line to replace Australian Shaun Ontong, who served alongside former head coach Eelco Schattorie. The pair, after leading the Highlanders into the ISL playoffs for the very first time in 2018-19 have moved to .



Ever since his premature retirement as a player in 2009, Jamil has coached four I-League sides. He spent seven seasons at Mumbai FC before making a move to minnows Aizawl, where he guided the Mizoram-based side to I-League glory in his very first season in 2016-17.



That caught the eye of as Jamil joined the Kolkata giants in the summer of 2017. He won the regional Calcutta Football League (CFL) right away but missed out on the I-League title in the final rounds.



However, an acrimonious fallout with then-East Bengal technical director Subhash Bhowmick saw Jamil's tenure end in a sour note despite reaching the final of the 2018 Super Cup against .







Jamil returned to Kolkata midway through the 2018-19 season. This time, he was appointed as the head coach of East Bengal's bitter rivals after the resignation of Sankar Lal Chakraborty.



In the last nine games of the season, Jamil's Bagan gathered fourteen points as the Mariners ended the season fifth on the table with 29 points.



The AFC 'Pro' License holder will become the third Indian to take up the role at NorthEast United. Thangboi Singto and Santosh Kashyap have been previously involved with the club in a similar capacity.



NorthEast United have had a host of player departures already. The club's all-time record goalscorer Bartholomew Ogbeche and record cap-holder Rehenesh TP have followed Schattorie to Kerala Blasters.



international Rowllin Borges and defender Mato Grgic have also left the Guwahati-based outfit to join for the upcoming 2019-20 season.



However, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Lalthathanga 'Puitea' Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam and Lalrempuia Fanai have extended their stays. The club have also secured the services of duo Lalengmawia and Ninthoinganba Meetei.