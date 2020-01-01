Kerala Blasters likely to sign Colombian defender Oswaldo Henriquez

Kerala Blasters are in advanced talks to make Colombian defender Oswaldo Henriquez their first foreign signing of the summer...

(ISL) club are likely to sign Colombian centre-back Oswaldo Henriquez, Goal has learnt.

The Kochi-based club has been in talks with at least a couple of South American footballers recently and has zeroed in on the 31-year-old Henriquez who could soon become the club's first new foreign signing for the 2020-21 season.

The centre-back, who is more than six foot tall, has spent most of his career in Brazilian and Colombian football leagues. He played for Millionarios in the Colombian top division in his early years before moving to in 2016 when he joined Sport Recife in the Brazilian . In 2018, he left the club to join Vasco Da Gama for whom he started 27 matches in the top division last season. The club finished 12th last season.

The Yellow Army are currently going through a structural revamp on and off the field. As a result, there has been a lot more focus on young Indian players recently. However, the club is also keeping an eye out for the availability of foreigners who could do well under Kibu Vicuna.

While the deal has been agreed by both parties, the club is waiting for Henriquez to complete a medical. Blasters have decided to make medicals mandatory for foreign signings from this season.

The future of the foreign players already under contract remains uncertain. Matej Polatnik, who spent a season away from the club on loan and had one more year on his contract, has already penned a deal with Scottish club FC.

The club has already completed deals for Indian players such as Nishu Kumar, Givson Singh and Ritwick Das and has many more signings in the pipeline.