Kerala Blasters: Gary Hooper - There will be a lot of chances to score in ISL

Expect a lot of goals from inside the box from English striker Gary Hooper...

When Gary Hooper put pen to paper on a deal to sign for in the summer of 2020, all he wanted was to get back on the pitch and continue scoring goals.

Nothing fancy. Just be the fox in the box and convert chances and help the team win games. That's what Hooper wanted to do and with the seventh season of ISL set to begin on Friday, the English striker is raring to go.

"ISL is an upcoming league. When the manager (Kibu Vicuna) and the club got in touch with me, it was an interesting phone call, and the goals for this season made me want to come," Hooper, who is currently training with the team in Goa, told Goal .

"Over here (in Indian football), there are a lot of chances in the game, it is an open game. My playing style is (about) scoring inside the box. (I don't score) many goals from outside the box, my goals are (from) inside the box."

Hooper had a difficult start to his professional career and has had to work hard to play to top-level football. He spent his youth career at Hotspur but couldn't get a ticket to the senior team. After several unsuccessful trials and a few short stints in non-league football, he got his big break.

"My journey was interesting, I have played and scored in every league now. I was at Spurs for seven-eight years and then went non-league. I think the turning point was going on loan to Southend, scoring goals and then to Scunthorpe. Then going to was the biggest one for me."

Hooper took the Scottish league by storm - scoring 82 goals in three seasons and winning back-to-back league titles. His displays got him an offer from the Premier League which he couldn't turn down.

"Celtic (stint) is the best three years in my career so far. We won the title twice, played in the and the , played with some good players. After the third year, the Premier League came calling and I could not turn it down, it is the best league in the world," Hooper recollected.

The 32-year-old couldn't replicate his success in but still made a name for himself in the final third at . Last season, he replaced 's Roy Krishna at Wellington Phoenix and this year, he has followed the Fijian to .

Hooper's first days are unfortunately and understandably in a biosecure bubble in Goa due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He will need time to settle in but he is already enjoying the practice under Kibu Vicuna.





"I am still getting used to the hotel restrictions, the bubble and the humidity. I was used to the quarantine when I went to . The restrictions in the hotel are different for me, coming from England. Going to training and then coming back to the hotel straight is a bit weird for me but I am getting used to it.



"The lads are friendly, they came up to me and spoke to me, which helps because I didn't know anyone. In training, there is a lot of (focus on playing) football so I like it. I enjoy the training, hopefully, we can take it to the pitch. My first few sessions were getting used to the style and how everyone plays."

Hooper has set his eyes on scoring plenty of goals this season. After the departure of the club's all-time topscorer Bartholomew Ogbehce, fans will be hoping Hooper can hit the ground running.

"For me, it is about winning games and getting into top four for the playoffs. If we get to playoffs, we take it game by game. So the main thing is getting top four, winning games and keeping everyone fit. For me, it is about scoring a lot of goals."

