'Tired FC Goa showed character' - Juan Ferrando satisfied with win after playing four games in 10 days

The Gaurs boss suggested that the team was tired after playing four matches in the last 10 days...

came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday in Goa.

Igor Angulo struck twice in the second half including a goal in the dying minutes of the match to seal the important three points for the Gaurs.

After the match, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando praised his players and suggested that the team was fatigued as they played four matches in the last 10 days.

"It was a difficult game because when you play four games in 10 days it becomes very difficult to prepare the team. But I am very happy with the character of the team tonight. The team is tired and not just the physical part but mentally also you can become stressed. But now we have seven days time to prepare before the game against Hyderabad," said Ferrando.

The Spaniard suggested that even though FC Goa were not their usual self and had only shown an intent to score in the second half, he was happy with his team's work rate throughout the course of the game.

"In the end, the most important thing for us is to work hard for 90 minutes and that is our mentality to work till the last second," said the Gaurs boss.

The 39-year-old coach mentioned that FC Goa are still a work in progress and it takes time for a team full of youngsters to blossom.

"We are building the team. I know that after eight games it is not normal that we are still building the team but this squad has many young players and they need time to play against experienced players. For us, it is important to be compact and help them and the fans must understand that this is for the future of FC Goa," said the former Malaga youth coach.