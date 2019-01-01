ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC's Antonio Iriondo - Playing Bengaluru FC is a big test

Jamshedpur has impressed in their first two matches of the season and will now face defending champions Bengaluru FC...

Jamshedpur have won their first two matches of the season and will be looking to get back to the top of the standings with another win. Next up for Antonio Iriondo and co. are defending champions who he believes will pose a big challenge.

"Playing against the defending champions is a big test. They are a very good team. It will be a mistake to see the table and judge Bengaluru. We have been doing well so we will have the chance to win.

The important thing is to focus on your own team and your own strategies. We have been working on our strengths and weaknesses," he said

After impressing with their attitude on the field against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, Iriondo is trying to get his team to play his style of football.

"We are working on that new way of playing. The players need to use their minds to think, we are working in training to integrate the ideas. The speed of the ball is very important, it is about how fast we are able to work the ball around, we are thinking about the best ways to increase our speed."



"Our team is what the fans want us to be. Teams that have a lot of fans will get a lot of energy from them, we are very happy with them and hope we can give them back," he concluded.

