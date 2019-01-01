12 players on the scoresheet - It's a team game at Mumbai City

15 goals scored by Mumbai City have come from a total of 12 players...

are well and truly playing a team game this season in the (ISL).

The Islanders are fifth on the table with 13 points after nine games. While there is room for improvement for Jorge Costa's side, one thing they don't seem to lack is a goalscorer.

The City Football Group-owned club has had 12 different players on the scoresheet so far this season, that too, for a total of 15 goals in nine games. Their previous record was having nine scorers, in 2014 and 2016, but those were figures at the end of the season - which is what makes this statistic interesting.

Leading their charts halfway through the 2019-20 season is new signing Amine Chermiti who has played in all the matches and has netted four times. None of the other scorers has scored more than once, which obviously makes it 11 players with a goal to their name.

All 12 scorers have registered first-team minutes regularly. Souvik Chakrabarti, Serge Kevyn, Bipin Singh, Diego Carlos and Raynier Fernandes have managed to make an impact coming off the bench. Rowllin Borges, Mohammed Larbi, Sarthak Golui, Paulo Machado, Subhasish Bose and Pratik Chaudhari have featured in the starting lineup and will be expected to continue doing a good job for the team.

The only notable absentee in the scorers' list is last season's club top scorer Modou Sougou. The Senegalese striker is yet to open his account this after prolific 2018-19 season in which he contested for the Golden Boot by scoring 12 goals. Not only had the striker faced fitness issues at the start of the season but also the arrival of Chermiti, who has done really well in front of goal, has pushed Sougou out to the right flank.

Costa will be hoping the Islanders can keep making use of this luxury of goals from all corners. have eight players with at least one goal and Chennaiyin have the least names on the sheet - a mere three.