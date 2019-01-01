Super Cup 2019 to start on March 15 in Bhubaneshwar

Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal to win the Super Cup last year...

The 2019 Super Cup will start with its qualifiers on March 15 and all matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Goal can confirm.

The cup competition will take place from March 15 to April 13, 2019. While the format of the tournament remains the same, the team that ends at the bottom of the table in the I-League (11th-placed team) will not be allowed to participate.

The 2019 Super Cup will have 20 teams as participants, with the top six teams of Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League getting a direct entry. The bottom four teams of ISL and the teams placed seventh to 10th in I-League will have to play qualifiers.

A total of four qualifiers will take place on March 15 and 16. The final round will start from March 29 and the final will take place on April 13.