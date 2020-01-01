ISL: FC Goa's first team likely to train at Salvador do Mundo

Juan Ferrando's Gaurs are set to cinduct their ISL 7 preseason and first team training at Salvador do Mundo...

(ISL) outfit are likely to shift their first team training to the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat football ground from the coming season.

As per a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the club and the Village Panchayat on Friday, the Goan side will be using the facilities for the next three years.

"The MoU is basically for FC Goa to hold their practice sessions here and they will also train some of our youth as part of the agreement. The maintenance of the ground will be taken care of by the club," Salvador do Mundo Sarpanch Sandeep Salgaonkar told Goal.

More teams

"We will be finalising a list of players who will undergo training under the coaches of the club. There are a lot of talented youth in Salvador do Mundo and with a big team like FC Goa supporting them, our youth have an opportunity to enjoy a bright future," he added.

FC Goa had earlier this year, on February 9th, announced a partnership with the Panchayat for the club’s youth development projects that would see their developmental and other youth teams shift base from Margao to Salvador do Mundo.

"We have long believed in reviving Goa’s existing infrastructure before developing any new infrastructure. Working with the Salvador Panchayat gives us an opportunity to work towards that goal. We are also particularly excited about working with the Panchayat to develop local talent. We are hopeful that this partnership is successful and lasts for many, many years.” said FC Goa President Akshay Tandon back then.

Now the first team is also set to make use of the facilities here.

The ground comprises of a professional standard football pitch and a well-equipped gymnasium.

Gaurs used to do their first team training at the Bambolim ground in the previous season.