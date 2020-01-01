ISL: East Bengal rope in left-back Narayan Das

Narayan Das returns to East Bengal after a gap of three years...

international defender Narayan Das has officially joined for the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season.

On joining East Bengal, Narayan Das said, "Having donned the Red and Gold colours before, I know what it feels to play for SC East Bengal. I am over the moon to sign for this club which is 100 years old. I have grown up watching SC East Bengal play and I cannot wait to take the field and put my best foot forward."

Narayan Das had earlier played for the Red and Golds for two seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and had 16 appearances under his belt in the .

The Bengali player started his professional career with All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Pailan Arrows in 2012. The next season he went to Goan giants Dempo SC and spent two seasons there.

In the inaugural season of the ISL, the defender had joined and remained at the club for two years before joining now defunct in 2016. After just one year he returned to FC Goa in 2017-18.

In the last two seasons, he was at erstwhile and now Odisha FC. In the last season, he had appeared in 18 ISL matches where he had provided one assist, made 39 tackles and made 93 clearances.

The 27-year-old defender is a quality addition to the East Bengal's backline. Das have to compete with Abhishek Ambekar in the left-back position.