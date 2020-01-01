Official: East Bengal appoint Robbie Fowler as their new head coach

The Red and Golds rope in Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their new manager for the upcoming season…

legend and former international Robbie Fowler joins as their head coach on a two-year deal.

Fowler, who had last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC had a successful season in . Under the Brit’s tutelage, the club had finished fourth in the league stage with 40 points from 26 matches and had made it to the Finals Series of the competition.

Unfortunately in the Elimination finals, Brisbane Roar went down 0-1 against Western United FC and were knocked out.

Fowler’s managerial career began during the 2011-12 season with ’s top division side Muangthong United where he was still playing. Fowler was appointed as the club’s player-manager in the middle of the season and he had guided the team to a third-placed finish at the end of the season.

After that season, the former English star had moved away from coaching and did not manage any club until last season.

Fowler, a youth product of Liverpool had made his senior debut for the Reds in 1993 and went to play until 2001. In 2001, he had moved to Liverpool’s arch-rivals where he had spent two seasons before joining .

He had once again returned to his childhood club in 2006 and had spent two more seasons at the club. Fowler is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time with 183 goals. He is also Premier League’s all-time seventh highest goal scorer with 163 to his name.

It will be interesting to see how a high profile name like Robbie Fowler can lead East Bengal as they make the step up to the ISL.