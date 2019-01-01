ISL: Delhi Dynamos set to sign Jamshedpur's Jerry Mawihmingthanga

are set to rope in ’s Jerry Mawhmingthanga for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm.

The 22-year-old right winger had an year left in his contract with Jamshedpur and Delhi Dynamos paid a transfer fee to acquire the player's services.

Jerry spent the last two seasons with the Men of Steel and was an integral part of the Jamshedpur squad in both seasons. He had played 16 matches under Steve Coppell in the 2017-18 season and started in all the games. In the succeeding season, under Spanish coach Cesar Ferrando, the youngster appeared in 12 games out of which he started in six matches.

The Mizo winger was at his best under Steve Coppell and had gathered a lot of praise from the experienced manager last season. Coppell had even suggested that the young player was ready to play for the national team.

The former DSK Shivajians player has scored just one goal in the ISL for Jamshedpur FC and has provided four assists in 29 games.

The youngster will be a great addition to Josep Gombau’s side who already have an array of young players in their ranks. Jerry will join the likes of youngsters like Nandhakumar Sekar, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Romeo Fernandes.