Costa Nhamoinesu: Young players at Kerala Blasters are enthusiastic

The Zimbabwean defender highlighted that it’s important to be focused mentally on the task at hand…

kick-start their (ISL) season on Friday when they face .

The Blasters have made wholesale changes to their foreign contingent with only midfielder Sergio Cidoncha being retained from last season. Amongst the new players is Costa Nhamoinesu, who has been named amongst the three captains who are Cidoncha and Jessel Carneiro.

Coach Kibu Vicuna explained his reasons for handing the captain’s armband to be shared by three players.

More teams

“For me, which player is going to be the representative of the team is important. These players have the possibility to be good captains. They are going to be the representatives of the team.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“To be captain is not only about having the armband, it is about representing the team on and off the field. I like to have three-to-four captains. Perhaps in the future, we will add one more,” said Vicuna.

Nhamoinesu is impressed with the talent at Kerala Blasters and believes that every player is keen to learn from Vicuna a new style of play which captures the attention of the Blasters fans.

“When I came here, I am not trying to pick out individuals, I look at the team as a whole. All youngsters are enthusiastic, and they are full of energy, they really want to learn from the coach who is teaching a new style of play,” said the 34-year-old.

Article continues below

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the preparations of most teams as they remain in a bio-bubble during the course of the campaign. Nhamoinesu was quick to point that it’s important to be motivated and stay focused especially during the times of the pandemic.

“It (This season) is different than what we are used to. Everything is now about the mental aspect. Physically it is demanding but now we must be strong mentally. We are not trying to look for excuses, we will try to work with what is available for us.

“Yesterday, we had some activity among us after dinner. No one knows what the future holds. We are looking to work with whatever is available and we will see where that takes us,” he shared his thoughts.