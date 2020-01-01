ISL: Clifford Miranda to be named as FC Goa assistant coach

The former India international was named interim manager after the departure of Sergio Lobera

is set to appoint Clifford Miranda as the assistant coach for the upcoming (ISL) season 2020-21, Goal can confirm.

The 37-year-old who spent a majority of his senior playing career with Dempo SC had started his coaching career in 2018 as assistant coach at FC Goa's reserve team that was led by Derrick Pereira.

Pereira currently serves as the technical director of the club and also was the assistant and interim manager of the first team during the Super Cup.

More teams

However, it was Miranda who was named as the interim manager of the first team after the exit of Sergio Lobera, earlier this year. He helped the Gaurs win their last three league games on the trot and guided them to the top spot in the regular season.

It saw them earn a direct spot in the 2021 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) group stage and become the first Indian side to do so. But Miranda's team could not get the better of in the play-offs, with the first leg seeing Chennaiyin triumph 4-1 and the second leg finishing in Goa's favour 4-2 (with the aggregate score 5-6 in favour of Chennaiyin).

In the five games that Miranda was in charge of Goa, he helped them win four and lost one.

The former FC Goa winger recently completed his AFC Pro Diploma Coaching course fulfils the criterion of the league - that of possessing a Pro Diploma - for an Indian to be eligible for the post of head coach. However, he is all set to extend his contract at the club in the capacity of assistant manager.