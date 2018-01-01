ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru assessing Chencho Gyeltshen's injury situation

Chencho Gyeltshen has picked up an injury will be looking to use the break for recovery ...

Bengaluru's Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen has picked up an injury and will be using the ongoing break in the Indian Super League (ISL) for recovery.

The 22-year-old is the third name on the injury list for last season's finalists with both Miku and Nishu Kumar already out crocked.

The former Minerva Punjab forward has struggled to find playing time this season, starting just four games and scoring one goal. However, coach Carles Cuadrat maintains that the 22-year-old is a vital player for Bengaluru FC.

While the cause and extent of the injury are currently unknown, Goal has learn that the club is not looking out for a replacement yet and are evaluating the player's situation.

Last week, full-back Nishu Kumar picked up a knee injury in Bengaluru’s Indian Super League tie against ATK. The injury ended the 21-year-old’s chances of featuring in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and was released from the national team camp which is ongoing in New Delhi.