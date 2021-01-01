'We still create chances' - Owen Coyle feels Jamshedpur FC are not inconsistent

Nick Fitzgerald and David Grande are close to first team action, according to the Jamshedpur coach...

It is not inconsistency that has plagued in the ongoing (ISL) season, but mistakes in defence according to head coach Owen Coyle.

The Red Miners are not in good form right now and have lost their last two games against (3-2) and (3-0). Coyle is looking for a response from his side in their next game against on Sunday.

"I don't think it's inconsistency," said Coyle. "We lost the first game (of the season) against Chennaiyin, then had a fantastic unbeaten run [of six games] and then obviously we had a break and came back into it with a loss. We know that we didn't play as we would have liked the other night (in the 3-0 loss to Goa) but we created numerous chances."

"We have some wonderful players and we have to be at our very best. All you have to do is show your quality. We have some great boys to work with," he stated.

Coyle felt that mistakes at the back have been costing his side lately and insists that Jamshedpur have the quality and must convert chances they create.

"We've made mistakes, both individually and collectively, and we've been heavily punished for it. Certainly the Kerala game, we made a lot of mistakes. And even against Goa, Goa played very well but their chances and the goals that they scored came from our mistakes. So that's something that we have to rectify.

"But we still create chances. We have an outstanding striker in Nerijus Valskis and players that can supply him with the ball. We have to work very hard to score goals. We never get too high when we win our games. So we won't go too low as well. We understand that we are all in this together and we need to perform better. So we want to get that smile back on our face," he remarked.

Though influential midfielder Alex Lima suspended for the NorthEast United tie, the former manager is confident that his side has enough quality. However, he did advice caution against the Highlanders who are in a slump themselves and have parted ways with coach Gerard Nus.

"We have Alex Lima suspended. He is a wonderful football player. So that's a blow to any team. But we've shown before (that we can cope). When Aitor (Monroy) was suspended before, the boys showed their character.

"I thought they (NEUFC) played well in their last match (1-1 draw against Bengaluru). NorthEast are dangerous opponents and every opponent you face presents different challenges. NorthEast may not be as fluent in passing the ball as or FC Goa but they have so many other qualities and that's what we have to be ready for. We have to be very respectful as we always are and look to impose our game and get our players on the ball.'

Meanwhile, Coyle has also suggested that Nick Fitzgerald and David Grande (long term absentees due to injury) could eventually feature against NorthEast United. He also brushed aside rumours linking Aniket Jadhav and Amarjit Kiyam with other clubs.

"Obviously, Nick and David are coming back into the team after long term injuries. So we're bringing them in gently. But of course, it gives us an option to bring another foreign player into our squad.

"There are going to be rumours in any transfer window. Both boys (Aniket and Jadhav) are in our plans. We're trying to develop them and make them better players," the Jamshedpur coach asserted.