ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures: Kolkata derby on February 19, full fixtures, match timings and more
The second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven will kick off on January 12 with NorthEast United taking on Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
The second match of the season will see Odisha FC locking horns against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on January 13. The second leg Kolkata derby will be played February 19, Friday.
The entire tournament is being held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Table of Contents
1. ISL 2020-21: Number of teams
2. ISL 2020-21 teams
3. Venues
4. Format
5. Full fixture list
How many teams are participating in 2020-21 ISL?
ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it has 11 teams in total.
This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 teams
|Team
|Highlight
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Defending Champions, 3-time winners (2014, 2016, 2019-20)
|Chennaiyin FC
|2-time winners (2015, 2017-18)
|Bengaluru FC
|2018-19 winners
|Kerala Blasters FC
|2-time finalists (2014, 2016)
|NorthEast United FC
|Play-off appearance in 2018-19
|Odisha FC
|Play-off appearance in 2015 and 2016
|FC Goa
|2-time finalists (2015, 2018-19). League Stage Shield Winners in 2019-20
|Jamshedpur FC
|Part of ISL since 2017-18
|Mumbai City FC
|Play-off appearance in 2016 and 2018-19
|Hyderabad FC
|Part of ISL from 2019-20
|SC East Bengal
|New entrants
ISL 2020-21 venues
The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.
ISL 2020-21 format
The 2020-21 ISL features an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format.
The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.
ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures timings and venue
Fixtures for theave been released right now.
|Date and Day
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|12 January 2021, Tuesday
|NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|13 January 2021, Wednesday
|Odisha vs Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|14 January 2021, Thursday
|FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|15 January 2021, Friday
|East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|16 January 2021, Saturday
|Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|17 January 2021, Sunday
|Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|17 January 2021, Sunday
|FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
18 January 2021, Monday
|Chennaiyin vs East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|19 January 2021, Tuesday
|Hyderabad vs Odisha
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|20 January 2021, Wednesday
|Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|21 January 2021, Thursday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|22 January 2021, Friday
|East Bengal vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|23 January 2021, Saturday
|Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|GMC stadium, Bambolim
|24 January 2021, Sunday
|Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|24 January 2021, Sunday
|Bengaluru vs Odisha
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|25 January 2021, Monday
|Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|26 January 2021, Tuesday
|NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|27 January 2021, Wednesday
|Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|28 January 2021, Thursday
|Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|29 January 2021, Friday
|FC Goa vs East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|30 January 2021, Saturday
|Mumbai City vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|31 January 2021, Sunday
|Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|
31 January 2021, Sunday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
1 February 2021, Monday
|Odisha vs Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|2 February 2021, Tuesday
|East Bengal vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|3 February 2021, Wednesday
|Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|4 February 2021, Thursday
|NorthEast United vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|5 February 2021, Friday
|Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|6 February 2021, Friday
|Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|7 February 2021, Sunday
|Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|7 February 2021, Sunday
|Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|8 February 2021, Monday
|Mumbai City vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|9 February 2021, Tuesday
|Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|10 February 2020, Wednesday
|Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|11 February 2020, Thursday
|Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|12 February 2020, Friday
|East Bengal vs Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|13 February 2021, Saturday
|Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|14 February 2021, Sunday
|NorthEast United vs Odisha
|5:00 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|14 February 2021, Sunday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|15 February 2021, Monday
|Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|16 February 2021, Tuesday
|Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|17 February 2021, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Odisha
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|18 February 2021, Thursday
|Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|19 February 2021, Friday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
20 February 2021, Saturday
|Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|21 February 2021, Sunday
|Bengaluru vs FC Goa
|5:00 PM
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|21 February 2021, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|22 February 2021, Monday
|Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|23 February 2021, Tuesday
|SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|24 February 2021, Wednesday
|Odisha vs Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|25 February 2021, Thursday
|Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|26 February 2021, Friday
|NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|27 February 2021, Saturday
|Odisha vs East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|28 February 2021, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Hyderabad
|5:00 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|28 February 2021, Sunday
|Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim