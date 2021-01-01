Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Deshorn Brown NorthEast United ISL 7
ISL
The Highlanders will be looking to keep up to winning ways against the Kolkatan outfit who dropped points five times this season...

NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face each other in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season for the second time at the Fatorda Stadium, on Tuesday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date Tuesday, January 26
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

ATK Mohun Bagan ISL David Williams

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:   

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - Ashutosh Mehta
Doubtful - None  
Suspended - None

Key Players - Deshorn Brown, Khassa Camara 


ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI: 

ATK Mohun Bagan possible XI

Injured - None   
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh

 

