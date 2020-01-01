Lenny Rodrigues looking forward to FC Goa's clash against Mumbai City FC

The midfielder is eager to play against his former teammates....

Lenny Rodrigues has picked out the 's clash against FC as one that he is personally looking forward to in the upcoming (ISL) season.

There are quite a few undercurrents to that clash, given that Mumbai City are managed by former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera who parted ways with the Gaurs just before the league stage ended last season.

On top of that, a lot of key players in Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai have all followed Lobera to Mumbai. "When there is a good coach, quite a few good players follow him too," Rodrigues had told Goal in an interview back in March.

The Gaurs will start their new campaign against on November 22 and will then take on Mumbai City FC three days later - a fixture that Lenny is pumped up for.

"Personally, I want to give my best for every match. Last season we had a very good squad. I personally want to face Mumbai City as many players who were playing for FC Goa are playing there now," he expressed to a group of reporters on Friday.

With only two weeks ahead of the new season, Lenny has stressed that the team has to adjust to the philosophy of new coach Juan Ferrando quickly.

"We are giving our best every day to be fit enough for the competition. It's difficult. There are quite a few new players. We have to adjust to them. We do training twice a day so that we can gel very well.

"Last season and before, I had a good understanding with Jahuoh and others. This season also we have very good players. I want to give my best the way I have done before. We have to stick to the strategy that the coach shares in training sessions," he stated.

Given that FC Goa are participating in the AFC as well this season, the 33-year-old hopes that Goa will do well in both major competitions. But at present, Lenny admits the team's focus is on the ISL.

"Right now we are not thinking about the but only ISL which starts in another two weeks. We play our first game on (November) 22nd. We have lost two (ISL) finals so far (2015 and 2018-19). This time, we have a young squad and a lot of experienced players too, along with a new coach.

"This time, we expect to win the ISL. But we will be looking at it match-by-match. We will give our best in both competitions," he stressed.