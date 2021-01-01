'Not a question of being stubborn' - Kibu Vicuna refuses to blame Kerala Blasters' style of football for dismal results

The manager revealed that there has been no talks with the management after a poor streak of results...

are going through a rough patch of form in the (ISL) with just one win to show from nine matches and are currently 10th on the table.

In their last match, they were hammered 4-2 by Odisha FC and they had none but themselves to blame for the defensive mistakes that led to the goals. But Kibu Vicuna will get another opportunity to forget that harrowing defeat when they go up against on Sunday evening and the tactician believes that his troops can bounce back.

"It was a difficult night. Since that match, we have been preparing. We trained yesterday we are going to train today. In football, you have to bounce back, show personality that we are a good team," said the manager.

More teams

Vicuna stated that he was not feeling any pressure with respect to his job security and is instead focussing on turning things around. He swore by his style of football but did admit that Blasters need to prune their mistakes on the field.

"It is not a question of style. The teams are different, players are different. We are making changes, we are not playing the same style from the start. We are trying to improve and correct (the faults) with the team we have. I am sure that this team can get good results. It is not a question of being stubborn with the style."

The winning coach revealed that new signing Juande, who is a defensive midfielder and has been roped in as a replacement for Sergio Cidoncha, will be ready from Monday.

Whereas, winger-turned-fullback Prasanth Karuthadathkuni believes that with 11 more matches left in the season, it is possible for the Tuskers to make a comeback.

"It is a difficult situation but it is part of football. But it has been like that for some years. I am trying to help the team, all players are trying to give their 100 per cent. Everyone is disappointed but there are 11 games to go. We are correcting our mistakes in training. We have time to prove ourselves.

"For me, I want to play according to how the coach wants to play. That's the player I want to be. Coach wants to play me as a right-back and I am familiar with the role. I am giving it my 100 per cent," he stated.