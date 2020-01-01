ISL 2020-21: Juan Ferrando - We will have a good game against NorthEast United

The FC Goa coach expects NorthEast United players to be aggressive...

host at the Fatorda stadium on Monday in their third (ISL) game this season as they continue their search for their first full points.

The Gaurs against in their opening game which was followed by a 1-0 loss to FC. Coach Juan Ferrando believes that his side should have picked three points from the game against Bengaluru FC.

"Our mentality all the time is to get three mpoints. Of course, I'm not so happy because against Bengaluru. I think we lost three points because we had more opportunities to win the game. Against Mumbai, it was difficult after Redeem (Tlang) received the (red) card and in the end, we lost the game because of the penalty.

More teams

"It was very difficult for everybody but now this is the past. Now our focus is on NorthEast and to get the three points (against them)," said Ferrando.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are unbeaten in their first two games and have four points to show for their efforts. Ferrando exuded confidence ahead of the tie that his side will have a 'good game' against NorthEast United.

"Every game depends on a lot of details. Our philosophy is the same - to build the game and create space for positional attack. Sometimes, it depends on the moments, the minute of the game or substitutions. I'm very happy about the way the players are working and it's more or the less the same for the opponents. They (NorthEast) have very good players and are very aggressive in one against one. I think we will have a very good game on Monday."

FC Goa's Spanish centre-back Ivan Gonzalez has expressed the disappointment of the loss to Mumbai City ahead of the NorthEast United challenge. He also mentioned that FC Goa's style of play was best seen against Bengaluru when they came back from two goals down to earn a point.

"For me, the experience is very good because I think the level of the league is very good with Indian and foreign players. In the last two games, we have faced some of the best teams of the league and we competed very well.

"It's not easy to play with 10 players against Mumbai. I'm very proud because we did a good job on the pitch and when the game finished, I could see the face of my team-mates and told them 'it's okay' because in football you have another opportunity in two-or-three days. Now Mumbai is the past and we can be focused on NorthEast.

"In our mind, it's [that we play an] attacking style. Against Bengaluru, for me, was perfect for our style and the goals that we scored were with our style. I think against Mumbai, it was difficult because we played with only 10 players but I'm okay with the way we played," assessed the youth product.