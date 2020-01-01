Chennaiyin 0-0 Kerala Blasters: Jakub Sylvestr misses penalty in stalemate

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters share spoils...

and played out a goalless draw in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Jakub Sylvestr missed a penalty in the 77th minute as the Marina Machans dropped crucial points.

Kibu Vicuna made three changes to the Kerala Blasters line up which played put a 2-2 draw against in their previous match. Denechandram Meitei, Nongdamba Naorem and Facundo Pereyra came in place of Jessel Carneiro, Puitea and Vicente Gomez. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, were unchanged.

More teams

End-to-end football was on display throughout the first half as there was very little to separate between the two teams. While Kerala Blasters had more possession of the ball, Chennaiyin created more chances.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Rafael Crivellaro came close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute when Albino Gomes gave the ball away inside the box. The Chennaiyin skipper did well initially to snatch the ball away from the goalkeeper's legs but before he could compose himself and push the ball into an empty net, Bakary Kone tracked back and saved the day with a timely challenge.

Sylvestr had found the back of the net in the 26th-minute from an inch-perfect cross into the box from Crivellaro but the forward was flagged offside. Nongdamba Naorem, at the other end, squandered Kerala's chance to break the deadlock when he failed to place his shot on target from close range. Costa Nhamoinesu's header, also from a few years from goal, was blocked by Crivellaro to keep the scoreline unchanged.

The second half too witnessed a lot of intensity as both sides created goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert the chances.

Chennaiyin were gifted a penalty in the 74th minute after Kerala Blasters skipper Sergio Cidoncha brought down Rafael Crivellaro inside the box but unfortunately, Sylvestr failed to convert the spot-kick as Albino pulled off a quality save.

The Marina champions moved up to the third position on the league table with four points from two matches while Kerala are placed on the seventh position with two points from their first three games.