ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Csaba Laszlo's side are in a must win situation against Juan Ferrando's FC Goa who look to reclaim the third spot...

Chennaiyin and FC Goa have not won a game since six and seven matches respectively when the two sides lock horns in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday evening.

Game Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Date Saturday, February 10 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Chennaiyin Possible XI:

Injured - Aman Chetri

Doubtful - Anirudh Thapa

Suspended - None



Key Players - Isma, Manuel Lanzarote



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Glan Martins