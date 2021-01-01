ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
ISL
Bengaluru will be buoyed by their first win in nine games but Chennaiyin will be boosted by the return of Enes Sipovic while Manuel Lanzarote is expected to start in Friday's 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
|Game
|Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
|Date
|Friday, February 5
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Bengaluru Possible XI:
Injured - Juanan, Leon Augustine
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Rahul Bheke
Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva
Chennaiyin Possible XI:
Injured - Aman Chetri, Rafael Crivellaro
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Isma, Manuel Lanzarote