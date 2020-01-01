Two-goal Odisha FC too good for Mumbai City FC

Aridane Santana and Xisco Hernandez were involved in both goals as Odisha cruised to a third win at the Kalinga Stadium....

Odisha FC beat FC 2-0 in what was one-way traffic at the Kalinga Stadium. Josep Gombau's side broke into the top-four of the (ISL) table after collecting three well-deserved points against the Islanders.

Aridane Santana (47') and Xisco Hernandez (74') grabbed a goal and an assist each to make it three wins in three games at home for Odisha FC.

There were no surprises when Josep Gombau named, possibly his strongest line-up. Serge Kevyn made his way to Mumbai's starting line-up in the absence of Portuguese maestro Paulo Machado.

The hosts enjoyed a lion's share of possession in the opening minutes and were dictating play from the word go. Mumbai provided the hosts with several invitations to attack, especially on the flanks and just managed to hold on until half-time without creating a single convincing attack.

For all their possession, Odisha barely provided Amrinder Singh anything to work with in the first half. The Mumbai players were comfortably heading away all the purposeless crosses that the hosts could manage from the wing.

Odisha finally made the dominance count early in the first half when Aridane slotted it home from the centre of the box. Xisco Hernandez dribbled past a couple of challenges on the right flank before finding the Spaniard with a simple pass.

Mumbai did not react to going down like they would have hoped to and continued to allow the opposition to pile on the attacks.

Odisha doubled their lead in the 74th minute, with Mumbai's defensive flaws being exposed yet again. Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia) failed to clear Aridane's flick properly and the Spanish striker set up Xisco when he was provided with the second bite at the cherry. The provider for the first goal turned scorer with a neat finish from the centre of the box.

There was very little conviction in Mumbai's attack and Odisha cruised to a comfortable win and a clean-sheet against their top-four rivals.