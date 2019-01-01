ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera - NorthEast United suffered a lot

The FC Goa gaffer was certain that his side should have walked home with three points

coach Sergio Lobera expressed his disappointment on dropping two points against .

The Gaurs earned a 2-2 draw at the death against the Highlanders in an (ISL) 2019-20 encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.

"I am not happy with one point. Because I think that in the first five minutes, we were supposed to score two-three goals. The first 30 minutes were maybe the best 30 minutes of the season for my team," he said.

If it was Ferran Corominas' late penalty to earn a point against in the previous tie, substitute Manvir Singh bagged the injury time equaliser against NorthEast.

"When you create a lot of chances, you must score. Sometimes when you don't take your chances, it is possible that the opponent is 90-100 per cent effective and we saw that today. It is true that it is the second time we scored in injury time. This is a good thing because it shows that my team believes until the end. It is a positive attitude. But I am not happy with one point because today it was possible to get all three points," the Spaniard reiterated.

The former Las Palmas tactician harped on the possibility of scoring more goals in the first third of the game while staying put to his style of play.

"It is very important to be loyal to our style, this is our strength. I think the opponent team suffers when we have the ball. In the first 30 minutes, NorthEast United, a very good team with a very good coach (Robert Jarni), suffered a lot. It was possible that in 30 minutes we would score three goals and the match is done. But I don't think it is necessary for us to change the style.

"I think the best chances for the opponents came from our mistakes," he reflected.

Goa's Seiminlen Doungel was sent off for a needless challenge on Martin Chaves just before the equaliser.

"My decision is 100 per cent with the referees. It is a difficult job. It is necessary that we as players and coach help them. I couldn't see the incident but I respect the referee's (C.R. Srikrishna) decision," Lobera shared his opinion on the sending off.