Jorge Costa: Mumbai City are neither the best nor the worst team in the world

Mumbai City FC find themselves in the big battle for the playoffs...

FC will have to beat in order keep their top-four rivals in check in the 2019-20 (ISL).

The Islanders are on the back of two consecutive defeats which has left them five points behind fourth-placed Odisha FC.

With the Bengaluru-based outfit among one of the teams currently in the top four, Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa said, "We didn't deserve to lose against and the last game against Odisha was probably our worst game during my stint here. It's difficult for me.

"Bengaluru is one of the best teams in the ISL and if we want to finish in the top four, we must give everything to win three points."

Costa reiterated his belief in the team and added, "After the Odisha game, my wish was to change the 11 players who started but after some time we need to think that we never were the best team in the world and we are not the worst team in the world. I trust my players. So I don't have reasons to change a lot of things."

The Portuguese tactician has admitted Bengaluru's quality when it comes to set-pieces but has backed his side to bounce back against the Blues.

"One of the good things that Bengaluru have is set-pieces. Every game they have new things. The (Bengaluru FC) players know what they are doing but we must be alert because they have the quality and they work a lot on this part (set-pieces) of the game," he said.

"It's always more difficult to work after a bad game than after a good game. It was a normal week. We spoke about the things that went wrong in the last game but we also spoke of the good things that we did. So they (Mumbai City players) must understand that we have the quality. So we must be focused. I believe that Mumbai City can give a good answer tomorrow (Friday)."