ISL 2019-20: Isaac Vanmalsawma's late goal earns Jamshedpur a point against Chennaiyin

Former Chennaiyin FC winger Isaac Vanmalsawma scored a late equaliser to salvage a point for Jamshedpur FC...

and played out a 1-1 draw in an (ISL) season six clash on Monday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Nerijus Valskis had put the visitors in front in the 26th minute but Isaac Vanmalsawma's 88th-minute equaliser allowed the Men of Steel to steal a point from Chennaiyin.

Newly-appointed Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle fielded an unchanged starting XI from their previous match while Antonio Iriondo made two changes in the Jamshedpur FC lineup. Mobashir Rahman replaced Jitendra Singh and Sumeet Passi came in place of an injured striker Sergio Castel.

It was an end to end affair right from the start with both teams creating ample goal scoring chances. Farukh Choudhary was the livewire on the right flank for Jamshedpur but Sumeet Passi and CK Vineeth could not match his intensity and failed to convert easy chances.

Chennaiyin made them pay for their profligacy and broke the deadlock in the 26th minute thanks to a strike from Nerijus Valskis. Thoi Singh initiated the move with a short pass for Valskis who immediately squared the ball to Raphael Crivellaro. The Brazilian made a quick turn inside the box and produced a through ball for Valskis who slotted the ball past Chennaiyin custodian Vishal Kaith.

Jamshedpur received a further jolt when Noe Acosta had to leave the field with a dislocated shoulder after a rough challenge from Masih Saighani.

Antonio Iriondo made attacking change at the beginning of the second half by bringing Aniket Jadhav in place of Mobashir Rahman. The change proved to be crucial as Jadhav brought in the much energy on the flanks.

His second master stroke was replacing CK Vineeth at the hour mark and bringing in Isaac Vanmalsawma. The former Chennaiyin winger proved to be a 'Super Sub' for the Men of Steel as he netted the equaliser in the 88th-minute.

Unfortunately, the equaliser was a controversial one as Isaac's shot got deflected off Farukh's hand and went in. The move started with Aniket Jadhav dribbling past his marker inside the box and squaring the ball for Farukh who took a touch and sent the ball to Isaac to his right. Isaac did not make a mistake in pulling the trigger.

The visitors got quite a few chances in the second half to increase their lead but failed to convert the chances.

Jamshedpur held on to the fourth position with 12 points from seven matches while Chennaiyin continued to languish at the ninth place with six points from seven games.