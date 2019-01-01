ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC's complete fixture list

Find out who the Men of Steel will take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees FC take on at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

, who are the only ISL team yet to reach the play-offs, will get their campaign underway with a home game against on 22nd October 2019 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The Men of Steel will play their first away game of the season on November 9th when they take on ATK in Kolkata.

Here's their complete fixture list: