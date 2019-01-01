ISL 2019-20: FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera satisfied with draw against Bengaluru FC

Ferran Corominas' late penalty rescued a point for FC Goa against hosts Bengaluru FC...

head coach Sergio Lobera was glad to pick up a point from FC Goa's (ISL) clash against defending champions on Monday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Udanta Singh put Bengaluru in the lead in the 62nd minute but Ashique Kuruniyan fouled Ferran Corominas inside the box to concede a late penalty which the Spanish forward dispatched into the net.

After the match, Lobera said, "I always want three points. When you cannot get three points, it is good not to lose the game. Today one point for us before the game was not good. But if you saw the game, one point is good."

The Spanish coach feels his team prevented the Blues from creating clear-cut chances. "I don't think we were lucky. Bengaluru dominated in the first half, sure, but my team worked well in the second half. They did not have clear chances."

FC Goa missed out on the services of Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous and with the duo on yet to recover from their injuries, the head coach conceded that a draw had to be treated as a good result.

"The big problem for us in the first half was that we couldn't keep the ball and long distance between the lines. I'm missing players, I want to have the full squad as a coach. A few players are tired.Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous are very good players for us.

"It was a difficult match against a very good team. In the circumstance, I am happy with the work of my players and the one point is good for us."