ISL 2019-20: Late goals set up first win for Chennaiyin FC

There was drama right at the end with three goals being scored after the 90th minute...

Chennaiyin ended their wait for their first goal and three points of the season following a dramatic 2-1 win against Hyderabad in their fifth match at the Marina Arena on Monday.

The hosts, who wasted chances and struggled to end their scoring drought for ninety minutes, opened the scoring in the 92nd minute through Andre Schembri. Hyderabad hit back immediately with a Mathew Kilgallon header in the fifth minute of added time. Chennaiyin did not give up hope and Nerijus Valskis scored the match-winner a minute later to conclude the drama in their favour.

Chennaiyin were dominant from the word go, kicking things off in a must-win game on a positive note. Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh and Lallinzuala Chhangte were at the heart of most chances but poor finishing let them down.

The first big chance of the first half arrived in the 16th minute when the Italian midfielder played Chhangte through on goal but the youngster's shot was saved by Kamaljit Singh at the cost of a corner.

Chhangte was again guilty of missing an easy chance after he was unable to head home Thoi's inch-perfect cross from the right side. He then had plenty of opportunities to turn provider but a combination of poor cut-backs and the inability of his team-mates to get into the right positions meant that the score-line was undisturbed.

At the other end, Hyderabad were unable to encroach Chennaiyin's box. But when they did, Robin Singh produced the biggest miss of the game when he sent Marko Stankovic's through-ball onto the side-netting.

The second half was not short of chances for the home side either. Within 15 minutes of play, Crivellaro had an incredible go at goal saved by a diving Kamaljit and Eli Sabia’s shot from distance scraped the wood-work.

But they had to wait until the second minute of added time to score their first goal of the season. Mohammed Yasir was unable to deal with Thapa’s floating delivery into the box and Schembri wrestled him to win the ball. The Lithuanian striker then managed to create just enough room for himself to slot on into the near-post.

However, Chennaiyin’s joy was short-lived, with Kilgallon restoring parity in less than two minutes. The defender soared above everyone else to head Abhishek Halder’s delivery from the corner into the far-post.

Another twist in the tale saw Valskis register himself among the goal-scorers after he exchanged a quick one-two with Schembri before slotting it past Kamaljit in what was the last kick of the game.

John Gregory’s men earned their first win of the season to leapfrog above Hyderabad in the ISL table.