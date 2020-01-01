Fantastic strikes by Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis set up Chennaiyin win

Second half goals turned the game around in favour of Chennaiyin...

Chennaiyin defeated 2-0 on Thursday to continue their resurgence in the 2019-20 (ISL) under Owen Coyle.

Second-half goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Neriijus Valskis secured the three points for the hosts. They moved to the sixth spot on the table with 16 points from 12 games.

Andy Keogh made his debut for NorthEast, spearheading the attack in the absence of Asamoah Gyan. Laldinliana Renthlei was the name to watch out for in the Chennaiyin starting line-up a the right-back position.

The game promised drama from the word go, with newcomer Keogh finding himself in a one-on-one situation in the first minute. But it was all Chennaiyin for the next 20 minutes or so, with Lallinzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro looking lively in attack.

Unfortunately for the hosts, forwards Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri undid all the hard work from midfield by squandering the simplest of chances from close range. The former was presented with two very easy chances in the opening ten minutes, one of which was as good as an open goal. Valskis could come as close as hitting the crossbar but never really tested Subhasish Chowdhury.

Schembri too missed sitters to ensure the teams were level when they split for the break.