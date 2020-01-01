Clinical Bengaluru FC see off Odisha FC

The Blues halt Odisha FC's juggernaut to reclaim top spot on the ISL table...

went to the top of the (ISL) table after a 3-0 win over high-flying Odisha FC at the Shree Kanteerva Stadium.

Goals from Deshorn Brown (23'), Rahul Bheke (25') and Sunil Chhetri (61') sufficed for the hosts as they bounced back from a defeat against FC in their previous game.

Brown and Suresh Wangjum were the new entrants in the Bengaluru starting line-up, while Udanta Singh also reclaimed his spot. Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Martin Perez Guedes started for the visitors, with Arshdeep Singh starting in front of goal ahead of Francisco Dorronsoro.

Josep Gombau's men dominated proceedings in the opening moments and for the majority of the first half. The first chance arrived as early in the third minute when Xisco Hernandez's delivery from a free-kick on the left flank found Gaurav Bora's head in the Bengaluru box. But the centre-back could not keep it down and hit it over the bar.

Udanta was the architect of the hosts' first big chance of the game when he pressed Narayan Das into losing the ball and delivered a low-cross into the box from the right flank. Brown missed a sitter from close range, sending it wide of the near-post.

But the Jamaican made up for his miss within minutes. Dimas Delgado sent in a looping delivery from the dead ball on the right side of the pitch. Erik Paartalu got his head to it and directed the ball goalwards. Brown got a touch to it and claimed his debut goal.

Just two minutes later, Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh combined at the corner before the Indian international sent in a promising cross aimed at an unmarked Paartalu at the far end of the Odisha box. The Australian's volley took a deflection off Aridane Santana before falling to Bheke in front of goal. The full-back tapped it in to make it 2-0.

The visitors were dealt with a massive blow with Santana and Marcos Tebar forced to be taken off in the first half due to a knock.

More to follow..

