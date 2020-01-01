Bengaluru FC and ATK play out entertaining 2-2 draw

ATK struck twice in the dying moments to cancel Bengaluru's two first-half goals....

and shared spoils in a four-goal thriller at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in their last game of the (ISL) league phase.

Dimas Delgado (18') opened the scoring with an incredible goal from a direct free-kick. Kevaughn Frater (35') doubled the advantage with a simple goal from the centre of the box. Edu Garcia (86') and Michael Soosairaj (90') scored in the dying moments to earn their side a point.

Both managers made a plethora of changes from their last game, given the inconsequential nature of the fixture. The hosts saw eight changes with only Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas and Harmanjot Khabra keeping their spot. Antonio Habas made six changes to the side that faced defeat against , handing youngster Dheeraj Singh his debut between the sticks.

The hosts opened well and dominated possession but had lacked the venom to do some real damage. Dimas broke the deadlock from a direct free-kick on the edge of the left flank with a well-taken kick that Dheeraj failed to divert away from goal.

The visitors then enjoyed some attacking moments, the best chance of which arrived in the 22nd minute when David Williams' curling corner was cleared off the line by Khabra. Bengaluru's five-man back-line otherwise had no trouble dealing with the threat posed by ATK's attack.

Leon Augustine dazzled for most parts of the first half and eventually got an assist to show his scintillating performance. The 21-year-old outpaced Victor Mongil before cutting it back to Frater for a simple finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

Habas reacted by bringing on Soosairaj and Edu Garcia at the break. The visitors started on the front foot in the second half, with the former Bengaluru midfielder testing Gill between the posts. This was followed by a sequence of ATK attacks that Bengaluru had no real problems defending against.

Frater and Nili Perdomo looked dangerous on the break for the hosts. In fact, their best chance of the second half arrived in such a scenario. But the Spaniard's shot from a tight angle could only rattle the side-netting.

ATK's persistance paid off when Edu Garcia dribbled his way past the entire Bengaluru defence and slotted it past Gill to make it 2-1. The Spaniard later set Soosairaj up from a short free-kick. The 25-year-old's shot took a deflection Khabra, lobbed bounced above Gill and into the back of the net.