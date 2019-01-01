ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna steers ATK to comfortable win over Jamshedpur FC

The Fijian international converted two penalties and provided the assist for the third goal as ATK climb to the top of the table...

beat 3-1 in their fourth (ISL) season six clash on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Roy Krishna scored a brace (57', 71') and Edu Garcia (90+4') was on target to seal full points for the hosts. Sergio Castel scored the consolation goal for Jamshedpur (85').

Antonio Lopez Habas made a single change to the line-up that edged in their previous match with Pronay Halder making way for Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park. Whereas, Jamshedpur FC's head coach Antonio Iriondo reinstated Keegan Pereira and Issac Vanmalsawma to the starting XI resting Bikash Jairu and Aniket Jadhav.

It was a fast start to the match and the Men of Steel could have drawn first blood as early as the eighth minute when Piti outfoxed Rane on the left flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Farukh Choudhary at the far post. The international timed his jump to perfection but his header struck the crossbar and went out of play.

ATK upped their ante after the first 15 minutes and started raiding Jamshedpur's fort through the two wide wing-backs Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das. They combined well in the attacking third with David Williams and Roy Krishna but Jamshedpur's backline led by Tiri and Memo defended resolutely to thwart ATK's attempts.

Aitor Monroy brought down Javi Hernandez with a body shove in the 40th minute inside the penalty box but the referee was not convinced enough to award a penalty to the home side. Within a minute ATK once again came close to scoring when Rane dribbled past a couple of blue shirts and chose to shoot from distance but his piledriver was whiskers away of the post. Both the teams headed for the tunnel with the scoreline unchanged.

More to follow...