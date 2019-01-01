ISL 2019-20: ATK head coach Antonio Habas - Soosairaj will be useful for India national team

ATK head coach Antonio Habas wants his team to keep working hard and not relax after the 5-0 win against Hyderabad...

boss Antonio Habas is already thinking of his team's next game, after a 5-0 humiliation of (ISL) debutants Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

A brace each by David Williams and Edu Garcia alongside a Roy Krishna strike helped set up ATK's biggest win in the league, a record that Habas didn't know about.

"I didn't know about the record (biggest ATK win). The team did well in the first 45 minutes and then carried on. We have to continue our work and I am now thinking about our next game against Chennaiyin," he said after the game.

"Football is like that - one day you win and one day you lose. Today (Friday) was important for us. The team played confidently. We have to respect the opposition and cannot relax. Every day we will not win 5-0 so we have to keep working hard," he added.

Although he is not one to talk about individual players, Habas did praise Indian winger Michael Soosairaj, who played at an unusual left wing-back role, against and Hyderabad.

"Soosairaj is a very promising player with great technical and physical abilities. He is one for the future and will be useful for the national side. I don't like to talk about Indian and foreign players. It is a 24 member team and everybody did really well."



