ISL 2019-20: Antonio Habas- ATK need to win matches

ATK are set to take on NorthEast United FC away from home in a bid to regain the top spot..

head-coach Antonio Lopez Habas expects his players to pull up their socks and perform better in the upcoming matches.

Ahead of his team's (ISL) match against , Habas said, "We are working very hard. Now with the first part of the league almost over, the position we are in, I am happy. We are in a good position in the table. In my opinion, we need more football and better performances from every player."

The two-time champions are second in the standings with a game to spare and will be looking to reclaim the top spot once again as they take on NorthEast United FC.

"We have to do a complete analysis. We have to go step by step. The opponents are very competitive. Obviously we want the best for the club, we want to win, but for now, the immediate target is to win every match and keep the team in the best position in the league. And for that, we have to go step-by-match, match-by-match."

Ghanian Asamoah Gyan has already scored three goals in six matches. But Habas seemed confident of his defence. "He is a very good player, he played three world cups. Our idea is to defend with freedom and with determination. He is a very important player for NorthEast. We have to have control of the field."