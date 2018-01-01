ISL: What happens if clubs flout the salary cap?
With the transfer
ISL clubs are restricted in their spending
If a club is found to have exceeded the salary cap, they will be fined and/or banned from signing players and/or points will be deducted.
Clubs do have the option of signing a marquee player whose salary will not be taken into account under the salary cap. If a club
ISL clubs are also not allowed to negotiate third-party deals with players so as to convince players to join for a lower fee. If a signing is getting paid by anyone other than the club so as to join for a lower
The remuneration for players who have such arrangements (but not negotiated by the club) will not be included in the salary cap. However, clubs are required to seek approval from the league and the league must be convinced that the remuneration does not exceed a fair value generally agreed in the market. If it does, the excess amount will be included in the salary cap.
The ISL did put up the salary sheets for every club earlier this season only to take it down eventually. It will be interesting to note which teams have spent the highest and whether every participant has kept their wages within the stipulated cap.